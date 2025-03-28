Ian Strong Injury: Limited in spring practice

Strong (unduisclosed) will be limited in Rutgers' spring practice, Chris Iseman of the Asbury Park Press reports.

Strong reportedly had surgery after the Scarlet Knights' season and that will limit his participation in spring ball. The wideout had a productive sophomore season in Piscataway, reeling in 42 catches for 668 yards and five scores. He figures to be Rutgers' top option at wideout in 2025, along with North Texas transfer DT Sheffield.