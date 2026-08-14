Isaac Brown News: Logs full practice Friday

Brown (undisclosed) was "full go" in Friday's practice, marking the first time he's been a full participant this fall, according to Jody Demling of 247Sports.com.

Brown was limited in practice Tuesday and more involved Thursday before being a full participant Friday. The star tailback seems ready for the season, and if he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he should be ready to roll for the season opener against Ole Miss on Sep. 6.