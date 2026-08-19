Isaac Koch headshot

Isaac Koch Injury: Not practicing in fall camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:25am

Koch (undisclosed) is not practicing in Kansas State's fall camp, Derek Young of On3.com reports.

Koch, a wide receiver who re-enrolled at Kansas State, not practicing in KSU's fall camp indicates that an undisclosed problem is affecting his availability. During the 2025 Wildcats' season, he logged two receptions (on four targets) for 17 yards, 8.5 averaged per catch.

Isaac Koch
Kansas State
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