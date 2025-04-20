Isaiah Augustave News: Commits to Virginia

Augustave has committed to Virginia, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Virginia will be Augustave's third team. Previously part of the Southeastern and Big 12 conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference will also be his third. He brings a plethora of Power-Conference experience, having logged at least 200 yards in each of his past seasons. During 2024, Augustave recorded 85 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns, all career highs.