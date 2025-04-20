College Football
Isaiah Augustave headshot

Isaiah Augustave News: Commits to Virginia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Augustave has committed to Virginia, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Virginia will be Augustave's third team. Previously part of the Southeastern and Big 12 conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference will also be his third. He brings a plethora of Power-Conference experience, having logged at least 200 yards in each of his past seasons. During 2024, Augustave recorded 85 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns, all career highs.

