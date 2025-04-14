Isaiah Augustave News: Enters transfer portal
Augustave has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
Augustave will depart from Colorado after spending one season with the Buffaloes. The 6-foot-2 sophomore, who started his career with Arkansas, tallied 85 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and 11 receptions for 62 yards through the air during his time with Colorado.
Isaiah Augustave
Free Agent
