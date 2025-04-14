College Football
Isaiah Augustave headshot

Isaiah Augustave News: Enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Augustave has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Augustave will depart from Colorado after spending one season with the Buffaloes. The 6-foot-2 sophomore, who started his career with Arkansas, tallied 85 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and 11 receptions for 62 yards through the air during his time with Colorado.

