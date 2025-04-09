College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Augustave headshot

Isaiah Augustave News: No longer with Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Augustave is no longer a member of Colorado's program, Scott Procter of DNVR Buffs reports.

Augustave will stop playing for the Buffaloes after just one season with the squad following a switch from Arkansas. The sophomore running back's future plans remain unknown, but he is likely to join the transfer portal ahead of a soon approaching season.

Isaiah Augustave
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now