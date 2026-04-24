Isaiah Fuhrmann headshot

Isaiah Fuhrmann Injury: Limited in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 11:37am

Fuhrmann (undisclosed) is limited in Georgia Tech's spring practice period, per Georgia Tech on SI.

Fuhrmann transferred to the Yellow Jackets from FCS Elon where he recorded 46 catches for 907 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore season. The 6-foot-4 wideout has been banged up all spring, however, preventing the Georgia Tech coaching staff from fully evaluating their transfer wideout. He'll look to make a full recovery by fall camp.

Isaiah Fuhrmann
Georgia Tech
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