Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda News: Committing to South Dakota State
Garcia-Castaneda announced his committment to play for South Dakota State for the 2025 season via his X account Sunday.
Garcia-Castaneda will join the Jackrabbits following three seasons with Nebraska. The 6-foot-1 receiver recorded just a single catch for 10 yards with the Cornhuskers in 2024. He will retain a single year of eligibility with South Dakota State.
