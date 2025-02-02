College Football
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda headshot

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda News: Committing to South Dakota State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Garcia-Castaneda announced his committment to play for South Dakota State for the 2025 season via his X account Sunday.

Garcia-Castaneda will join the Jackrabbits following three seasons with Nebraska. The 6-foot-1 receiver recorded just a single catch for 10 yards with the Cornhuskers in 2024. He will retain a single year of eligibility with South Dakota State.

