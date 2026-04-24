Isaiah Marshall News: Battling for starting quarterback

Marshall is battling Cole Ballard and Chase Jenkins to be Kansas' starting quarterback, Michael Swain of 247Sports.com reports.

Jalon Daniels can no longer be Kansas' starting quarterback because his collegiate eligibility is maximized, so Marshall is competing with two others for the QB1 honor. While he lacks experience compared to Ballard and Jenkins, Marshall may possess better potential as a dual-threat QB. After all, 2025 saw him log 15 rushing attempts for 160 yards, 10.7 averaged per carry.