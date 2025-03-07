Isaiah Neyor News: Withdraws from portal

Neyor is no longer in the transfer portal and will enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Neyor has changed his mind about his future a few times since the conclusion of the 2024 season, a year that saw the wideout reel in 34 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns with Nebraska. The wideout opted to transfer to Louisville at one point, but will now call it a career and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.