Isaiah Robertson News: Takes part in spring ball
Robertson (undisclosed) took part in SMU's spring camp, Dean Ralsky of On3 reports.
After not playing SMU's 2025 season because of an undisclosed problem, it appears to have dissipated as the Mustangs prepare for 2026. Perhaps this year can see him log a meaningful role in their receiver corps, though his lack of any production makes him far from a sure breakout candidate.
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