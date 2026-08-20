Isaiah West News: Pushing for bigger workload

West is making a case for bigger workload in Ohio State's backfield in 2026, according to Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com.

West opened Ohio State's fall camp, taking the initial first-team offensive snaps, and continues to push for a bigger role in the backfield. Throughout camp, he has consistently earned first-team reps while challenging fellow running back Bo Jackson. Even if he ultimately serves as the primary backup, he is primed for a significant share of the workload and should see consistent snaps this season.