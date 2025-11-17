Both West and Bo Jackson entering thheir sophomore year.West was used liberally once the game was well in hand, and he excelled as a rusher and receiver. The freshman has logged 42 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns as a backup, and it appears the future of the Ohio State backfield will be bright with West and Bo Jackson returning. With Jackson earning the presumed lead role, it's always possible that West could seek NIL offers elsewhere, but that question will be answered after the season is over.