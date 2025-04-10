Isheem Young News: Hits portal as grad transfer
Young has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
Young will search for his third collegiate team to play for after serving out his four years of undergraduate eligibility. The 5-foot-10 safety hasn't seen the field since the 2023 season, where he logged 14 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended across six games with Ole Miss.
Isheem Young
Free Agent
