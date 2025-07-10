Ismael Cisse Injury: Suffers Injury
Cisse suffered a wrist injury inside the weight room, Jackson Fuller of the Southwest Times Record reports.
Cisse is without a timetable for return after suffering a wrist injury during weight training earlier this week. The transfer wideout impressed throughout the spring, emerging as the most consistent receiver in preseason camp. If he's unable to recover in time, the Razorbacks will need to look elsewhere for production in the passing game.
