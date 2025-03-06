Isreal Moses News: Adds five pounds to frame
Moses (undisclosed) has bulked up to the tune of five pounds this offseason, per 247Sports.com.
Moses has yet to log a stat with the Jayhawks, as he's been on-and-off injured throughout his career in Lawrence. However, he's reportedly put in some work in the weight room this offseason and has added some mass to his frame as part of his effort to become a meaningful contributor this fall.
