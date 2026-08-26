Jabari Bates Injury: Listed in starting role

Bates (lower leg) is listed as a starter on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's Week 0 game against USC, according to Niles Hall of The Spear SJU.

Bates barely played in the 2025 season due to a lower leg injury, but seeing him as the RB1 on the depth chart ahead of the season opener versus USC on Saturday suggests he should be ready to roll. Bates was limited to just four games in 2025, though he posted 27 carries for 192 yards and two touchdowns across that span.