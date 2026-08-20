Jabari Brady Injury: Carted off field
Brady (undisclosed) was carted off the field after going down in a one-on-one drill in Wednesday's practice, Calum McAndrewColumbia Daily Tribune reports.
Brady appeared to land awkwardly during a one-on-one drill and was seen holding his right knee, though the exact nature of the injury remains undisclosed. It is a tough setback for the true freshman wideout, whose status will be closely monitored moving forward following official report.
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