Jabari Brady Injury: Carted off field

Brady (undisclosed) was carted off the field after going down in a one-on-one drill in Wednesday's practice, Calum McAndrewColumbia Daily Tribune reports.

Brady appeared to land awkwardly during a one-on-one drill and was seen holding his right knee, though the exact nature of the injury remains undisclosed. It is a tough setback for the true freshman wideout, whose status will be closely monitored moving forward following official report.