Jack Hestera News: Enters transfer portal
Hestera has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, 247Sports reports.
Hestera has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. Each of his underclassman seasons was spent at different colleges, so it would not be surprising if another is on the cards. Between college has included Hestera gradually improving, culminating with a 2024 season in which he logged career highs for yards per reception and touchdowns.
Jack Hestera
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now