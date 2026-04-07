Jack Layne Injury: Not throwing much in spring

Layne is recovering from an elbow injury and isn't throwing much in spring practice, per KRQE News 13.

Layne reportedly suffered a torn flexor tendon in his elbow in Week 3 of the 2025 season against UCLA, but played through it the rest of the year (albeit not particularly well) and received surgery in the offseason. That's limited his involvement in spring camp, but the gunslinger, who still tossed for 2,486 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season on 65 percent completion, will have to wait until fall camp to get more involved in the Lobos' practices.