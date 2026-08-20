Jack Layne Injury: Officially deemed questionable

Layne (elbow) is officially questionable for the Lobos' season opener against Central Michigan on Sept. 5, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Thamel also reported that despite being listed as questionable, Layne has not gone through any full practices thus far and an official return timeline remains uncertain. The team continues to have an ongoing quarterback battle between Toa Fa'avae, Luke Moga and James Laubstein while Layne is sidelined.