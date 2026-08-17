Jack Layne Injury: Remains without return timeline

Layne (elbow) remains without a clear return timeline from his elbow injury, with Sean Reider of the Albuquerque Journal reporting Monday that he is "not real close." The New Mexico quarterback has been recovering from offseason surgery.

This adds to the uncertainty surrounding Layne's availability for the start of the season. Until he progresses further in his recovery, New Mexico's other quarterback options remain relevant entering the opener. Toa Fa'avae appears to have taken the lead in the Lobos' backup quarterback race with the season right around the corner.