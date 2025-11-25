Layne wasn't relied upon to headline the offense in this contest, posting a season-low for pass attempts in the contest. He did, however, notch just his four rushing touchdowns on the season to provide a little bit of fantasy value. Facing a triple-option offense certainly dampens offensive output in general, but things don't get any easier to round out the regular season next week; Layne faces a San Diego State defense yielding just 159.7 passing yards per game and posting a 10:13 TD:INT ratio against them this season.