Jack Pedersen News: Likely to be starting TE
Pedersen will likely be the Cougars' starting tight end, Greg Woods of The Spokesman-Review reports.
Pedersen has the pedigree to be a top option, having logged a combined 23 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown in a two-year span with UCLA. The issue for Washington State is that many of WSU's tight ends are injured, so much so that in a recent practice, the Cougars capped off Pedersen's availability to ensure that he would not join their injury list.
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