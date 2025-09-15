It's been a long time coming for Velling as he put together one of his best games as a Spartan against Youngstown State, recording season-highs in catches, targets and yards against the Penguins. The 6-foot-5 tight end flashed the potential many saw when he followed head coach Johnathan Smith to East Lansing, providing a consistent and reliable target for quarterback Aidan Chiles throughout the contest, particular int he absence of Nick Marsh in the second half. Velling will look to build off this performance when the Spartans travel to Los Angeles to face USC on Saturday.