Jackson Carpenter headshot

Jackson Carpenter News: Back for spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Carpenter (undisclosed) is set to participate in spring ball, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

Carpenter was out for all but two games this past season, but he'll luckily be back on the field as the Cornhuskers kick off spring camp. The incoming sophomore wideout has not yet recorded a catch at the college level, so he'll be looking to make a jump this upcoming campaign.

Jackson Carpenter
Nebraska
