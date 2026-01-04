Transferring to LSU marks Harris' return to a Power Conference team. Between his two Stanford seasons, he logged fewer than 15 targets and 100 receiving yards. So for 2025, Harris transferred from the Cardinal to Hawaii, part of a mid-major Mountain West. The wide receiver's move down paid dividends, backed by his 49 receptions (on 80 targets) for 963 yards (19.7 averaged per catch) and a conference-best 12 touchdowns. Lane Kiffin's first signing since his high-profile signing with LSU, Harris is expected to be an excellent wideout for a newly revamped program.