Jackson Harris News: Productive in spring football

Harris stood out among wideouts during LSU's spring practices, according to Reed Darcey of NOLA.com.

Harris was one of several wideouts who left a good impression in the spring, though he stood out alongside Winston Watkins. Harris is a deep threat who's listed as 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, so he can use his mix of speed and physicality to win duels against opposing defenses. Harris had 49 receptions (on 80 targets) for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns with Hawaii in 2025.