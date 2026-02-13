Jackson McGohan News: Switches to wideout

McGohan will switch positions from tight end to wide receiver, the program announced.

This move makes plenty of sense. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound athlete wasn't a fit for the tight end room given his lack of blocking prowess, but he can certainly run and catch. It's almost surprising it took Wisconsin this long to switch for the former LSU transfer's position, given that it was clear his path to making an impact as a tight end was limited.