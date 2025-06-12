Menu
Jackson Paradis News: Retiring from football

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Paradis is retiring from football for medical reasons, per Cam Pellegrino of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.

Paradis will retire from football following a three-year college career with Buffalo and UMass. The 6-foot running back appeared in just seven games in his career, all coming during the 2024 season in Amherst in which he ran for 70 yards and a single touchdown across 21 rushing attempts.

Jackson Paradis
Massachusetts
