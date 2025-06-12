Jackson Paradis News: Retiring from football
Paradis is retiring from football for medical reasons, per Cam Pellegrino of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.
Paradis will retire from football following a three-year college career with Buffalo and UMass. The 6-foot running back appeared in just seven games in his career, all coming during the 2024 season in Amherst in which he ran for 70 yards and a single touchdown across 21 rushing attempts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now