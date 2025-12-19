Clark turned in an efficient, high-volume performance while orchestrating a late comeback attempt, accounting for all four of the Bears' touchdowns through the air. He consistently pushed the ball downfield and connected on multiple explosive plays, highlighted by two long scoring strikes to Dash Luke. While Missouri State ultimately came up short, Clark's command of the offense and clean stat line reinforced his role as the clear centerpiece of the passing attack. He ends the year completing 247 of 376 passes for 3,244 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.