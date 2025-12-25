De Jesus continued his hot streak in Cal's bowl game, leading the way for the Bears in both receptions and yards on the day while finding the end zone for the third time in the team's last four games. The 5-foot-7 receiver connected with quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele on a 41-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, giving Cal a 7-0 lead at the time. On the season, De Jesus finished with 108 receptions for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns through 13 games. With one year of remaining eligibility, De Jesus will have to wait until next fall for his next game action.