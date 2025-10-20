De Jesus' 19 targets easily led California's pass-catchers in the win over North Carolina, and accounted for nearly half of the passes quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw. It was the first time De Jesus surpassed 100 receiving yards this season, but he's been peppered with targets all year; a day like Saturday against the Tar Heels was bound to happen. The Golden Bears' passing attack still ebbs and flows, as it's orchestrated by a true freshman quarterback, but De Jesus will continue to be heavily involved regardless.