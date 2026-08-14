Jacob Eberhart headshot

Jacob Eberhart Injury: Physically making progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 2:28am

Eberhart (leg) is physically progressing during Illinois' fall camp, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com reports.

By physically progressing, Eberhart's injury status has improved from questionable to probable heading into Week 1, when the Illinois team will begin its regular season on Sept. 3 against UAB. Considering that Illinois' team is dealing with a litany of injuries, including to the Illini's receiver corps, there is a legitimate chance Eberhart will see immediate opportunities following his position change from safety to wide receiver.

Jacob Eberhart
Illinois
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now