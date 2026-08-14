Jacob Eberhart Injury: Physically making progress

Eberhart (leg) is physically progressing during Illinois' fall camp, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com reports.

By physically progressing, Eberhart's injury status has improved from questionable to probable heading into Week 1, when the Illinois team will begin its regular season on Sept. 3 against UAB. Considering that Illinois' team is dealing with a litany of injuries, including to the Illini's receiver corps, there is a legitimate chance Eberhart will see immediate opportunities following his position change from safety to wide receiver.