Jacob Jenkins headshot

Jacob Jenkins Injury: Out for spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 10:43am

Jenkins (foot) did not play in Liberty's spring game with a foot injury, per Bryson Gordon of The News & Advance.

Jenkins was held out of the spring game after being seen with a walking boot on his left foot. The details and severity of the injury are thus far unknown, though it is clearly serious enough to sideline him for the moment. The 6-foot-3 tight end caught 10 passes for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Flames in 2024 after transferring in from Coastal Carolina.

Jacob Jenkins
Liberty
