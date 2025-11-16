Rodriguez has been one of the most impactful players in all of college football and there's even been some buzz about him being a Heisman candidate. He added his rushing touchdown out of the wildcat formation. On defense this season, he's been a turnover machine with four interceptions and seven forced fumbles. Texas Tech has one of the best defensive units in the nation and Rodriguez is a big reason why. Texas Tech is on a bye next week before finishing the regular season at West Virginia in Week 14.