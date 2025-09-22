Barney was the go-to guy in the Nebraska offense throughout the day, leading the team in receptions, targets and yards while finding the end zone twice. The 6-foot receiver demonstrated his big-play ability against the Wolverines, connecting with quarterback Dylan Raiola on a scoring strike of 26 yards late in the second quarter before hauling in a 52-yard Hail Mary for his second score of the day. Barney has been hit-or-miss for the Huskers so far this season, with two games of over 120 receiving yards and two games of less than 30 yards. He will be hoping for another big game when the Huskers host a Michigan State defense that has been gashed through the air this season following Nebraska's upcoming bye.