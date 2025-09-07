Barney was previously listed as probable for Saturday's matchup due to an undisclosed injury, but it didn't much seem to affect the talented sophomore. The 6-foot receiver paced the Cornhuskers in both receptions and yards on the day, providing a reliable target for quarterback Dylan Raiola. Though he was unable to find the end zone, the volume is very encouraging to see as Barney has seen 15 targets in two games from Raiola. His next chance to impress will come against Houston Christian on Saturday.