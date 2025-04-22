Ja'Cory Thomas News: Runs with first team in spring
Thomas has been working with the first team late during spring practice, according to The Pride of ODU.
Thomas looked to be primed for a top wide receiver position with the Monarchs, and it appears to be the same case as spring is underway. The first-year wide receiver has much work still to do, but he is moving in the right direction at this moment in time.
