Jacquon Gibson News: Projected as starting wideout

Gibson is listed as a starter on the Cavaliers' depth chart, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.

Even though Gibson is not projected to be the Cavaliers' primary slot, he is their top X receiver. So, should that come to fruition in 2026, the wideout has a legitimate chance to match the 2025 production that he logged from Massachusetts, even though a subsequent transfer to Virginia would pose difficulties. Last year, Gibson logged 63 receptions (on 105 targets) for 616 yards, 9.8 averaged per catch.