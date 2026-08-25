Jacquon Gibson News: Projected as starting wideout
Gibson is listed as a starter on the Cavaliers' depth chart, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.
Even though Gibson is not projected to be the Cavaliers' primary slot, he is their top X receiver. So, should that come to fruition in 2026, the wideout has a legitimate chance to match the 2025 production that he logged from Massachusetts, even though a subsequent transfer to Virginia would pose difficulties. Last year, Gibson logged 63 receptions (on 105 targets) for 616 yards, 9.8 averaged per catch.
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