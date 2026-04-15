Jacurri Brown News: Gets named starting quarterback

Brown has been named Rice's starting quarterback for the 2026 season, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Brown transferred into Rice from UCF this offseason, and he'll end up with his first starting quarterback gig at the college level. The incoming redshirt senior's best season came in 2024 when he totaled 799 yards and five touchdowns with the Knights. He beat out Lucas Scheerhorn for the QB1 gig for the Owls.