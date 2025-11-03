Baugh didn't put up any gaudy numbers but was very effective for the gators as he averaged 4.8 yards per carry and went for 89 total yards. Florida has done a poor job of sticking with the running game in losses as in every win Baugh has had over 100 rushing yards and over 20 carries in the last two wins. Meanwhile, in losses Baugh has had under 20 rushes in each game and less than 100 yards despite Florida being within striking distance and not needing to abandon the running game in many of these losses.