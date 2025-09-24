Price benefitted from a major running game as the Irish only threw the ball a dozen times. The junior is still behind Jeremiyah Love, in the running back pecking order, but Price has shown that he can be productive even in the reserve role. With the three touchdowns, the junior has already registered five touchdowns on the season, only two behind his career best in a season that was in 2024 (7 touchdowns). Price will look to hit paydirt again against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 27. The Razorbacks defense is in the middle of the nation against the run.