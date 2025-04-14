College Football
Jaden Barnes headshot

Jaden Barnes News: Stands out in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Barnes tallied two touchdowns on five receptions during Appalachian State's Spring game, Clay Durban and Max Schwanz of The Appalachian reports.

Barnes appears poised for a large season with the Mountaineers after transferring in from Austin Peay earlier this offseason. The 5-foot-8 sophomore who tallied 58 receptions for 1,083 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and two carries for 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground, will look to take on a premier role in App State's offense this season.

