Jaden Barnes News: Stands out in spring game

Barnes tallied two touchdowns on five receptions during Appalachian State's Spring game, Clay Durban and Max Schwanz of The Appalachian reports.

Barnes appears poised for a large season with the Mountaineers after transferring in from Austin Peay earlier this offseason. The 5-foot-8 sophomore who tallied 58 receptions for 1,083 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and two carries for 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground, will look to take on a premier role in App State's offense this season.