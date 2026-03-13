Jaden Bray News: Healthy for spring ball

Bray (undisclosed) is healthy for spring ball, per The Dominion Post.

Bray missed the majority of the 2025 season, playing in just the first two games before sitting out the rest of the year. He tallied seven catches for 95 yards this past fall before his injury, but the wideout should be primed for a much bigger output in his fifth-year senior season. The fact that he's healthy for spring ball can only help his case to make an early impact in the Mountaineer offense.