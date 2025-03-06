Jaden Bray News: Participating in spring practice
Bray (lower leg) participated in West Virginia's spring practice session, per the team's official X account.
Bray missed the second half of the 2024 season with a lower leg injury but appears to be ready to go heading into 2025. The 6-foot-2 receiver appeared in five games for the Mountaineers prior to his injury last year, catching two passes for 88 scoreless yards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now