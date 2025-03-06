College Football
Jaden Bray headshot

Jaden Bray News: Participating in spring practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Bray (lower leg) participated in West Virginia's spring practice session, per the team's official X account.

Bray missed the second half of the 2024 season with a lower leg injury but appears to be ready to go heading into 2025. The 6-foot-2 receiver appeared in five games for the Mountaineers prior to his injury last year, catching two passes for 88 scoreless yards.

Jaden Bray
West Virginia
More Stats & News
