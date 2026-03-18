Jaden Greathouse News: Will be available for spring
Greathouse (hamstring) will be available for the spring, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.
Even though Greathouse's hamstrings continue to be injury-susceptible, they look like a largely unproblematic matter going into this offseason. Ideally for him, 2026 is his bounce-back year. Before injuries cost him a lot of Notre Dame's 2025 season, Greathouse logged 42 receptions (on 55 targets) for 592 yards and four touchdowns the year before.
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