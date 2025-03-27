College Football
Jaden McGill headshot

Jaden McGill News: Enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

McGill has entered the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

McGill has entered the transfer portal again -- his third time in the past 15 months -- after spending one season with Tennessee State. He had a decent season, rushing 118 times for 528 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 78 yards across his 13 appearances.

Jaden McGill
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
