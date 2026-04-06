Jaden Miller News: Competing for starting job

Miller is competing for a starting job at running back, Matt Belinson of RustonLeader.com reports.

Even though Miller recently transferred from a Division II college, he did so well in a lower-level capacity that there is at least an adequate chance that Louisiana Tech's team names him its top rusher going into 2026. The ex-Keiser player has experience in such regard anyway, having logged well over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns last year.