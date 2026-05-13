Jaden Nickens News: Focusing solely on basketball
Nickens has parted ways with Kansas and will now focus solely on playing basketball, he announced via X.
Nickens was injured during the 2025-26 season for both sports, but he's now decided to switch to only play collegiate basketball. The now former wide receiver will have four years of eligibility remaining as he searches for a squad to hoop with.
Jaden Nickens
Free Agent
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